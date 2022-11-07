75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle going 112 mph on Interstate 5 late Friday night. Deputies attempted to pull over the car, but the driver refused to stop.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Gray News) – A 75-year-old Oregon woman is in custody after deputies say she drove 112 mph and evaded capture until her vehicle was stopped with spike strips.

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle going 112 mph on Interstate 5 late Friday night. Deputies attempted to pull over the car, but the driver refused to stop.

Once the vehicle crossed county lines, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit.

During the chase, the vehicle was spiked at least seven times and drove without tires from Central Point to Ashland, which is about 17 miles, deputies said.

When the vehicle finally stopped, deputies took the driver into custody. She was identified as 75-year-old Elizabeth Katherine Essex.

Essex was taken to the Jackson County Jail and charged with reckless driving and attempting to elude police.

Officials said no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Body camera shows arrest of blind man
Body camera video shows Columbia County deputies arrest blind veteran
Orlando man kidnaps girl, leads Dixie County deputies on high speed chase
Bronson Middle High School locked down after student brings airsoft gun to school
Mimi Parker, whose soothing vocals helped propel the Minnesota indie band Low to critical...
Mimi Parker, co-founder of Minnesota indie band Low, has died