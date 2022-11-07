Alachua County Health Department offers free Narcan to reduce overdose deaths

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Life-saving medication is now being provided for free at the Florida Department of Health of Alachua County in an effort to reduce overdose deaths.

Health department officials say Narcan nasal spray kits, also known as Naloxone, are being offered for free to people in Alachua County by the health department.

Kits can be picked up at the East Gainesville DOH-Alachua office at 224 S.E. 24th Street. No appointments are necessary. People requesting the kits containing two nasal sprays must meet the following qualifications:

Must be 18 years old or older

Individuals at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose

Caregivers who may witness an opioid overdose or others likely to experience or witness an opioid overdose.

“Overdose deaths are tragic and preventable,” stated Paul Myers, Administrator of the Alachua County Health Department. “These lifesaving medication kits have been effective in reducing the number of opioid overdose deaths in Alachua County and, with increased availability, provide additional hope of surviving an overdose.”

