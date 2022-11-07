American Legion Auxiliary hosted its 10th annual “Blessing bucket giveaway”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the holiday season approaching, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 wanted to bless some North Central Florida veterans.

The veterans who attended received a hot meal, clothes, shoes, haircuts, and a blessing bucket filled with necessities.

Ronna Jackson, who helped organize the event, said her son who died in combat is the reason for it all.

“He is my drive for what I do. I made a promise to my son to continue to care for his men and women in combat and the service,” said Jackson. “I’m just a mom trying to keep a promise to her hero and take care of our heroes because we owe it all to them.”

Members of the community donated clothes and shoes.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.