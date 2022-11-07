Bronson Middle High School locked down after student brings airsoft gun to school

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - In the third incident in less than a week, Bronson Middle High School was locked down after a student brought an airsoft gun to school on Monday.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office says the school was searched after rumors of a weapon on campus spread. Deputies quickly found an 11-year-old student with an airsoft toy gun.

Deputies say they are working to determine if any laws were broken during the incident.

RELATED: Bronson Middle High School student arrested for bringing meth to campus, sharing with friends

It follows the school going on lockdown last week when a student brought meth to school. The drugs were shared with other students causing illness.

The next day the campus was secured after other students became ill. Drugs were not located on campus on the second day.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.