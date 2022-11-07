DeSantis declares state of emergency in 34 Florida counties

Sarasota and Manatee Counties are included
(Source: AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency in 34 Florida counties as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida.

Nicole formed in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday as subtropical system. The National Hurricane Weather Center has started issuing watches for multiple Florida locations including Hallandale Beach and the county line of Brevard and Volusia. The storm is expected to hit Florida Wednesday.

Counties under a State of Emergency are:

  • Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia

