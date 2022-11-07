Fort King National Historic Landmark will close for maintenance

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fort King National Historic Landmark is closed maintenance until noon on Monday.

All park grounds, including the fort, close at 8 a.m.

The park is expected to reopen later on Monday.

Park hours are from sunrise to sunset daily.

