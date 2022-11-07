Gainesville consultant sends questionnaire to study subcontractor disparities

The city hired Atlanta-based firm Griffin and Strong to survey contractors who bid for contracts between 2016 and 2020
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city officials are trying to find out whether they’ve given prospective contractors a fair shot.

The goal is to identify whether any disparities have existed in awarding city contracts.

The study team has mailed all prime contractors, suppliers, or service providers a questionnaire to be completed with award and payment information for their firm and all subcontractors utilized on each contract completed for the city.

Anyone who did not receive the questionnaire that should have or needs additional information should email Griffin & Strong at gainesvillestudy@gspclaw.com.

The company advertises itself as a business that “designs and implements legally defensible programs for race and gender equity.”

