Gainesville Health and Fitness: Prenatal workshop
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Health and Fitness is hosting a prenatal workshop later this November.
Learn what you can expect from this yoga session.
RELATED: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Prenatal Yoga
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.