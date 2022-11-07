Here’s what to expect from TV20′s State Set on Election Day

Here's what to expect from TV20′s State Set on Election Day
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There’s a new tool the AP is offering to track votes, county-by-county and race-by-race. It’ll show a visual of how the majority of North Central Florida voters in any given county are voting based on each race. It can also show us how voters in our area feel about the three constitutional amendments on the ballot that all Floridians get to decide on.

Although, when it comes to election day a single precinct can shift the tide of any given race this midterm election.

RELATED STORY: Commissioner Nikki Fried lent a helping hand to Danielle Hawk’s Campaign

That’s why the AP is changing the way vote counts are reported this year, in state races. Instead of relying on data from Florida precincts, AP is using the estimated percentage of votes. The change comes as the avenues for people to cast their ballot, are increasing.

On Election Day, you’ll be able to track certain races in real time on our live blog.

