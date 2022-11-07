High Springs Police Department hosts “Operation Holiday Cheer” toy-drive

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Operation Holiday Cheer has officially kicked off in High Springs.

The police department and city will be taking donations of new unwrapped toys, pj’s and books for children.

They also ask for wrapping paper and donations of other supplies

Gifts can be dropped off at the High Springs Police Department on Mondays through Fridays, 8a.m-4p.m.

The deadline is December 15th at 4 p.m.

