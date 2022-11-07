Lake City and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will announce the business excellence awards

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce announces the business excellence awards.

The event is presented by Meskel and Associates Engineering.

This year’s awards will take place at the historic and beautiful Blanche Hotel.

The event will start at 5:30 and run until 7:30 p.m.

TRENDING: American Legion Auxiliary hosted its 10th annual “Blessing bucket giveaway”

Winners for the Young Professional of the Year, Outstanding Citizen of the Year, and more are set to be announced.

Attendees will be treated to hors d’oeuvres and music during the celebration.

Tickets for members cost $25, while non-member tickets cost $40.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.