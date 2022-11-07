NCFL agencies carefully follow Subtropical Storm Nicole’s progress

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Subtropical Storm Nicole may be days away from hitting Florida but North Central Florida officials are already conferring with the National Weather Service to prepare.

Hurricane Ian’s wrath is still being felt in many parts of Florida as clean-up continues but a new system is poised to strike the state within days.

“I’ve heard of a tropical storm you know, might come to land as a Category 1, as a Floridian, thats kind of not a big deal to us,” said Jaquez Hendrieth, Alachua County resident. “That’s a cause for evacuation or anything like that, you know, my boss says to go home, do our routes and stuff, you know, it shouldn’t affect us at all.”

Levy County officials are monitoring the progress of Nicole and using a wait-and-see approach after Hurricane Ian devastated the state, officials are not taking any chances with Nicole.

Officials say they may consider closing schools on Thursday, however, the decision ultimately will have to be made by the local school boards.

“I know the wind field is rather extended out from the center, so if it starts looking like tropical storm force winds are going to impact our county, obviously we will be making the decisions to close schools on Thursday,” said Lt. Scott Tummond, Levy County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

