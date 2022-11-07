North Central Florida Comedian hosted 2nd annual toy drive and comedy show

By Alexus Goings
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Standup comedian and Bronson native AJ Wilkerson brought the holiday cheer a little early this year by hosting his 2nd annual toy drive and comedy show.

Families were invited to Amvets post 444 to enjoy dinner, a prize giveaway, and a comedy show.

In order to get into the event, each person had to bring a new, unwrapped gift for a child.

AJ Wilkerson said the inspiration for this event came from his family.

“Last year was our first year and it kind of came from my family,” said Wilkerson. “My parents did foster care when I was growing up and they were involved with the community. So giving back has just always been kind of part of our family traditions.”

Although Christmas is more than a month away, all the donations will be stored away until the toy giveaway in December.

All funds collected will go to families in need for the holiday season.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area

Latest News

HOMETOWN HERO: Chanda Mayes is inspiring youth and business owners in East Gainesville
HOMETOWN HERO: Chanda Mayes is inspiring youth and business owners in East Gainesville
ASO
HOMETOWN HERO: Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies join Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Two church drives gave out and collected hurricane supplies to send to those affected by...
Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian
HOMETOWN HERO: Virginia Grant is creating a platform for black professionals in NCFL
HOMETOWN HERO: Virginia Grant is creating a platform for black professionals in NCFL