North Central Florida Comedian hosted 2nd annual toy drive and comedy show

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Standup comedian and Bronson native AJ Wilkerson brought the holiday cheer a little early this year by hosting his 2nd annual toy drive and comedy show.

Families were invited to Amvets post 444 to enjoy dinner, a prize giveaway, and a comedy show.

In order to get into the event, each person had to bring a new, unwrapped gift for a child.

AJ Wilkerson said the inspiration for this event came from his family.

“Last year was our first year and it kind of came from my family,” said Wilkerson. “My parents did foster care when I was growing up and they were involved with the community. So giving back has just always been kind of part of our family traditions.”

Although Christmas is more than a month away, all the donations will be stored away until the toy giveaway in December.

All funds collected will go to families in need for the holiday season.

