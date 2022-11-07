Ocala CEP highlights the Champion location in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:59 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champion is one of the largest providers of clinical seating here in the United States.

Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us how the clinical seating company is providing comfort and convenience for medical patients in this weeks Weekly Buzz.

