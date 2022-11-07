Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold the YMCA Veterans March
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual YMCA Veterans March is in Marion County on Monday.
The event will be held at the Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park and that is located at 2601 E Fort King St in Ocala.
The march will start at 5 p.m.
