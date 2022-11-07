Ocala porch pirate arrested after stealing packages from homes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies want residents to know porch pirates are already busy this holiday season.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Robert Seymour Jr. on multiple charges including burglary after they say he stole packages from three different homes.

He was caught on camera leaving in a Nissan SUV.

Deputies tied the vehicle to Seymour’s wife, allowing them to find him.

He’s now being held at the Marion County Jail.

