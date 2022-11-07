Orlando man kidnaps girl, leads Dixie County deputies on high-speed chase

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details on a high-speed vehicle chase on Halloween that ended in the rescue of an underage girl and the arrest of a man from Orlando.

Deputies say they contacted Shawn Persaud of Orlando who was in a vehicle violating a county ordinance on the morning of Oct. 31. When deputies approached, Persaud sped off at a high speed.

As deputies followed, they noticed a girl inside the vehicle who was screaming and appeared to be trying to get out of the car. Persaud slowed down and let the victim out of the vehicle and then led deputies on a chase into Chiefland.

Authorities briefly lost the vehicle. Officers from multiple agencies then found Persaud’s vehicle parked in front of a home. Persaud was found hiding in the bushes nearby.

The victim Persaud kidnapped says he took her and gave her a fake name. He promised to take her to see her friends but then kept her against her will.

Persaud faces numerous charges including kidnapping, tampering with a witness, fleeing, and grand theft among others.

