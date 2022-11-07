Orlando man kidnaps girl, leads Dixie County deputies on high-speed chase

Shawn Persaud of Orlando, Dixie County Jail booking photo
Shawn Persaud of Orlando, Dixie County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details on a high-speed vehicle chase on Halloween that ended in the rescue of an underage girl and the arrest of a man from Orlando.

Deputies say they contacted Shawn Persaud of Orlando who was in a vehicle violating a county ordinance on the morning of Oct. 31. When deputies approached, Persaud sped off at a high speed.

As deputies followed, they noticed a girl inside the vehicle who was screaming and appeared to be trying to get out of the car. Persaud slowed down and let the victim out of the vehicle and then led deputies on a chase into Chiefland.

Authorities briefly lost the vehicle. Officers from multiple agencies then found Persaud’s vehicle parked in front of a home. Persaud was found hiding in the bushes nearby.

TRENDING: Dixie County Sheriff’s Office expands search for missing Demiah Appling

The victim Persaud kidnapped says he took her and gave her a fake name. He promised to take her to see her friends but then kept her against her will.

Persaud faces numerous charges including kidnapping, tampering with a witness, fleeing, and grand theft among others.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Body camera shows arrest of blind man
Body camera video shows Columbia County deputies arrest blind veteran
Orlando man kidnaps girl, leads Dixie County deputies on high speed chase
Bronson Middle High School locked down after student brings airsoft gun to school
Bronson Middle High School (FILE)
Bronson Middle High School locked down after student brings airsoft gun to school