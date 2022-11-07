Over a third of Floridians have voted early ahead of Election day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF) - More than one third of all registered voters in Florida have already cast ballots, ahead of tomorrow’s general election. According to the state Division of Elections, nearly 4.8 million Floridians had voted early or by mail, through Sunday.

Republicans are outpacing Democratic voters by more than 320,000 votes. GOP voters have cast almost 2.08 million votes, while more than 1.75 million Democrats have gone to the polls. Another 953,000 Floridians with a minor or no political party affiliation have voted ahead of Election Day.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley hopes final voter turnout will be above 50%. According to Earley, “About 2/3rds of our voters haven’t voted yet. We’ve got a lot of excess capacity out there. There will be no lines at the polling places tomorrow. It should be a very smooth process. So, get out there and vote at either your neighborhood polling place or if you’ve got that vote-by-mail ballot in hand, and you want to turn it in, come to our tents. We’re ready for you.”

The most vote-by-mail ballots have been returned in Miami-Dade, Pinellas and Palm Beach Counties, while Miami-Dade, Broward and Orange Counties led in early voting. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORY: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigates after body camera video shows blind veteran’s arrest

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.