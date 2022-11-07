Plane crashed into Lake Weir

A plane with 2 people inside, crashed into Lake Weir in Marion County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a plane to crash into a Marion County lake this morning.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir around 8 AM.

The 2 people on board did survive and were not hurt.

After the crash, they were able to pull the plane out of the water.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating the crash.

MCSO officials say the Environmental Protection Agency has also been called in because the main concern is the fuel that leaked into the lake.

