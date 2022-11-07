Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:
Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:
- Santa Fe’s Dontrell Jenkins keeps it himself and takes it all the way
- Williston’s Kyree Edwards sprints for the 75-yard TD
- Hawthorne’s Terrell James brings the punt all the way back for the TD
- Vanguard’s Zamaryion Famer McCray comes up with the INT off the deflection
- Zack Powell of Bell lobs it to Patterson Wiles for the long TD
