Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

Play of the Week
Play of the Week(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

  • Santa Fe’s Dontrell Jenkins keeps it himself and takes it all the way
  • Williston’s Kyree Edwards sprints for the 75-yard TD
  • Hawthorne’s Terrell James brings the punt all the way back for the TD
  • Vanguard’s Zamaryion Famer McCray comes up with the INT off the deflection
  • Zack Powell of Bell lobs it to Patterson Wiles for the long TD

