Russell Report: College Football Playoff Shake-up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wow, so many things to talk about today.

If you’re one of those college football fans who is tired of seeing the same old teams in the College Football Playoff, you’re probably jumping for joy today after what happened over the weekend. You probably won’t see Alabama in the playoff after it suffered its second loss of the season and while Clemson isn’t eliminated with just one loss, the loss was a damaging one because it came against a Notre Dame team that has struggled for most of the season. The new poll comes out tomorrow and now where does Tennessee fit in the mix after being shut down by Georgia? I thought the Vols would win this game because of their offense, but Georgia’s defensive game plan was terrific, getting after quarterback Hendon Hooker and playing tight, physical coverage on their receivers.

And where does LSU belong? Brian Kelly might have the personality of a dead fish at times, but the dude can coach. You can just see how much the team has improved and no one shows that more than quarterback Jayden Daniels who struggled early in the year but now has become a true dual threat weapon and the catalyst for that team. And how about the gutsy decision at the end of the game to go for the two-point conversion and the win rather than go to overtime? When it works, you’re a genius and it worked! Kelly was emotional after the game; he had never beaten Alabama and that opening loss to Florida State seems like a long time ago. The Tigers now control their own destiny to play in the SEC Championship game. Who would have thought that at the start of the season?

Gator football gets a nice road win at Texas A & M. Ok, this wasn’t the Aggie team many thought would be a top ten team at the start of the season but you take wins, especially on the road, any way you can get them in the SEC. Quarterback Anthony Richardson accounted for four touchdowns and the defense played better in the second half. Florida has a decent shot to end the regular season with an 8-4 record, and after all the hand wringing and questioning of the play calling and the defense and whatever else, an 8-4 first year record for Billy Napier would be pretty darned good.

Congratulations to the Houston Astros for winning the World Series. I know a lot of fans don’t like the Astros because of the cheating thing when they won it in 2017, but you have to feel good for manager Dusty Baker, a baseball lifer at age 73 who wins his first World Series title as a manager after taking 12 other teams to the postseason. This should cement a career that should get him in the MLB Hall of Fame.

Finally, let’s end with hoops as both Gator basketball teams open up their regular seasons today. Todd Golden makes his debut as the new Gator men’s coach and Kelly Rae Finley tries to get her team back into the NCAA Tournament. Both teams hit the transfer portal hard, so we’ll see some new faces and hopefully, some exciting basketball as well! I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

RELATED: Russell Report: Gators fall to Georgia in Jacksonville

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.