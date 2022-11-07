The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:59 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midterm Election Day is Tuesday across North Central Florida. We’re following local city, county and school board races as well as following the Gubernatorial and Senate races all day.

On the same Tuesday morning, Alachua County commissioners are considering approving additional funds for the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff is asking for around $610,000. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m.

The State University System Board of Governors is the final step for Ben Sasse to be appointed as president of the University of Florida.

That meeting is Thursday afternoon, starting at 1:15 in Tampa.

Friday is Veterans Day and that means many government offices across North Central Florida will be closed.

Events are happening all over our area including the Marion County student ceremony.

That’s hosted at the Ocala/Marion County Veterans Park at 11 a.m.

