Chiefland woman accused of battering 12-year-old and 14-year-old

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman accused of engaging in sexual activity with two separate victims.

Deputies say the investigation began after a report to the Department of Children and Family Services. Investigators interviewed two victims, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, who described sexual encounters with Aimee Perkins, 23.

When interviewed by detectives, Perkins confirmed some of the details of the victim’s statements.

She was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery. Perkins was booked in the Levy County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

