Chiefland woman accused of battering 12-year-old and 14-year-old

Aimee Perkins, 23, Levy County Jail booking photo
Aimee Perkins, 23, Levy County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman accused of engaging in sexual activity with two separate victims.

Deputies say the investigation began after a report to the Department of Children and Family Services. Investigators interviewed two victims, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, who described sexual encounters with Aimee Perkins, 23.

When interviewed by detectives, Perkins confirmed some of the details of the victim’s statements.

TRENDING: Missing teenager Demiah Appling placed on National Missing and Exploited Children list

She was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery. Perkins was booked in the Levy County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Ocala Fire Rescue crews save two people following a wreck on East Fort King Street
Two hurt during crash on Fort King Street in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue crews save two people following a wreck on East Fort King Street
Two Transported After Collision on East Fort King Street
NCFL Election 2022 on WCJB TV20 (gfx)
NCFL ELECTION 2022 Live Blog: Voters hit the polls in midterm elections
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST