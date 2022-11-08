FORECAST: Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re tracking Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm approaches North Central Florida.

Nicole upgraded to a strengthening Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 65 mph located about 300 miles east of West Palm Beach.

Nicole is expected to approach the SE Florida coast early Thursday morning as a Cat 1 Hurricane. NCFL will begin to see Tropical Storm Gusts of 40-50 mph all day Thursday.

Nicole is forecast to travel west through central Florida then turn northwest along I-75 Thursday afternoon and evening as it passes through NCFL as a large Tropical Storm.

Conditions should improve by early Friday.

