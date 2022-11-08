Gainesville Police released new details about multiple shootings in Gainesville over the weekend

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police release new details about their investigation into a pair of shootings over the weekend.

Friday night around 10 p.m., officers responded to Sweetwater Square Apartments on NE 15th St.

Police say multiple shots were fired in the area.

They also say the shots may be related to a large physical fight at Citizen’s Field.

TRENDING: Missing teenager Demiah Appling placed on National Missing and Exploited Children list

On Sunday around 1 a.m, police say four people received non life-threatening injuries on SW 2nd Ave.

Officers say the suspects and victims were arguing in the Southwest downtown parking garage.

The victims left and were walking when police say the suspects drove up in a vehicle and opened fire on them.

