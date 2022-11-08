Gator men’s basketball team good as gold in opener, beats Stony Brook, 81-45

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators men’s basketball team opened a new era on Monday with a convincing win over Stony Brook. The Gators ran past the Seawolves, 81-45 to give first-year head coach Todd Golden his first win at the school. Golden came to UF after running the San Francisco Dons for three years.

Transfers Alex Fudge (formerly of LSU) and Will Richard (Belmont) led the Gators with 16 points and 14 points, respectivley as Florida jumped out to a 22-3 lead early. Thirteen different players scored for Florida. Preseason All-SEC center Colin Castleton starred at both ends with 13 points and four blocks. The Gators enjoyed a 44-28 advantage on the glass and shook off a slow start from the perimeter to finish the game 10-for-25 from beyond the three-point arc.

Florida stays at home to face Kennesaw State on Friday and Florida Atlantic next Monday.

