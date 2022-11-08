Green Gaits held an equine nutrition fundraiser

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in the Horse Capital of the world learned about keeping horses healthy while raising money for a good cause.

Green Gaits opened about a year ago, and their plan is to have a beer and wine garden experience, along with feed and hay.

Monday night, horse lovers heard from an expert on what types of feed to give your horse.

A partial owner says their hay is low sugar and low starch Which sets them apart.

“All of our hay is analyzed so the starch and sugar content is there for people who have horses with metabolic issues and such they can feed that hay for the rest of the season consistently, said Jacqueline St John.”

Donations from the event go to the Marion Therapeutic Riding Association.

The group helps people who are physically and mentally challenged.

