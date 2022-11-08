“I like to know my ballot’s in and not tampered with”: NCFL residents weigh in on early voting ahead of election

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While the general election is tomorrow, that doesn’t mean every voter cast their ballot on Election Day.

“We always vote early and we don’t vote by mail. We take our ballot in and drop it off in the voting station,” said Rodney Swanigan, Dixie County voter.

Swanigan is one of more than 1,600 people who voted by mail in Dixie County, but Levy County resident Desiree Haliburton joins the crowd that takes the more traditional approach.

“Being a business owner gives me a flexible schedule so I’m able to go,” said Haliburton. “I like to do day of only because all the issues we’ve had in the past with the election ballots. I don’t like to do early voting or vote by mail. I like to know my ballot’s in and not tampered with.”

She said having a daughter has impacted the way she votes. “I do make sure I keep her future in mind as I’m doing my voting,” said Haliburton.

One Gilchrist County resident said today’s political climate motivated her to vote.

“I keep telling everybody I think you should have to take a test before you can vote because you need to know what they stand for, and not just vote because they’re what party you’ve known or you’ve gone with,” said Julie Howell.

Meanwhile, some Alachua County voters said their biggest motivation in this election is voting for what they call women’s rights.

“The Republicans are just... destroying the country and I’m tired of it,” said Diana Lyles, Gainesville resident.

Lyles said her biggest motivation to vote is “women’s rights, abortion bans, all that stuff.”

Alachua County voter, Joshua Daigle, is concerned with similar issues.

“Women’s rights, humans rights in general, and I want money to be invested into the community and not used for tax cuts,” said Daigle.

According to the state Division of Elections, nearly 4.8 million Floridians had voted early or by mail before Election Day.

That’s more than one third of all registered voters in Florida.

