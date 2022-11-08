Marion County Public Schools close as Nicole approaches

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the state and North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty. Due to the threat of high winds, Marion County Public Schools will cancel classes on Thursday.

District officials say all extra-curricular activities are canceled on Wednesday afternoon and class is canceled on Thursday. Marion Afterschool Programs will not be canceled on Wednesday.

The district plans to reopen schools on Friday pending weather and safety inspections.

TRENDING: NCFL ELECTION 2022 Live Blog: Voters hit the polls in midterm elections

The decision also cancels MCPS’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony originally scheduled for this Friday at 11 a.m. The event will not be rescheduled.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.