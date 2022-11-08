Missing teenager Demiah Appling placed on National Missing and Exploited Children list
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is now displaying an online poster for the teenager, who was last seen on October 18th.
Sheriffs deputies and private citizens have been searching the area around Old Town ever since.
The FDLE began assisting at the beginning of this month.
The national post went up on Facebook on Monday night.
