NCFL ELECTION 2022 Live Blog: Voters hit the polls in midterm elections

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8 with polls set to close at 7 p.m. in North Central Florida. TV20 is covering all the local, state, and national races impacting the area with real-time updates on air, online, and on streaming apps.

This live blog will be updated throughout election night with election results and other news related to the 2022 General Election.

Election Night Coverage

The latest election results will be published in real-time on the elections tab of our website. The results will also be scrolling across the bottom of the screen on the TV20 News channel.

Live election updates will air on the CW at 10 p.m. and on TV20 at 11 p.m. There will also be several quick, live election updates between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on TV20. All of the live election updates can be viewed on the TV20 Livestream. The stream can be watched online, or on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and the WCJB News app.

Our website features a county-by-county map breaking down state-wide races that can be viewed here. A national map breaking down state-by-state results can be viewed here. Both maps are powered by The Associated Press.

Election Previews

