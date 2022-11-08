Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast Gainesville
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are in Northeast Gainesville searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon.
Gainesville Police officers say units searched the area of 100 Northeast 22nd Street after a man was shot multiple times. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.
Officers ask anyone with information to call GPD at 352-955-1818.
