Two hurt during crash on Fort King Street in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were rushed to the hospital on Monday night after two vehicles collided on a street in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews were called out around 7 p.m. to East Fort King Street near Northeast 31st Avenue on reports of a vehicle fire. When they arrived there was no fire, however, there was a two-vehicle crash.

Firefighters say one vehicle was upright with an injured driver who was taken to the hospital.

TRENDING: Chiefland woman accused of battering 12-year-old and 14-year-old

The other vehicle was on its side with a person trapped inside. Rescue crews removed the windshield and pulled out the driver and took them to the hospital.

Autoplay Caption

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.