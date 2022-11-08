Two hurt during crash on Fort King Street in Ocala

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were rushed to the hospital on Monday night after two vehicles collided on a street in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews were called out around 7 p.m. to East Fort King Street near Northeast 31st Avenue on reports of a vehicle fire. When they arrived there was no fire, however, there was a two-vehicle crash.

Firefighters say one vehicle was upright with an injured driver who was taken to the hospital.

The other vehicle was on its side with a person trapped inside. Rescue crews removed the windshield and pulled out the driver and took them to the hospital.

