Two people are safe after a plane crash in Cross City

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County sheriff’s deputies say a small plane went down in Cross City Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the the aircraft crashed near Highway 351 a little before 4 p.m. Monday.

Two people were inside, but deputies say both are safe.

TRENDING: UF President Ben Sasse’s contract sent to Board of Governor’s for approval

Cross City Police say the plane was on the way to Cross City Airport when the plane experienced a possible engine failure.

Records show the plane is a Pipistrel Velis Club, owned by Mesa Airlines.

FAA officials took over the investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.