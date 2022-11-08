Two people are safe after a plane crash in Cross City
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County sheriff’s deputies say a small plane went down in Cross City Monday afternoon.
Deputies say the the aircraft crashed near Highway 351 a little before 4 p.m. Monday.
Two people were inside, but deputies say both are safe.
Cross City Police say the plane was on the way to Cross City Airport when the plane experienced a possible engine failure.
Records show the plane is a Pipistrel Velis Club, owned by Mesa Airlines.
FAA officials took over the investigation.
