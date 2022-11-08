Two people are safe after a plane crash in Cross City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County sheriff’s deputies say a small plane went down in Cross City Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the the aircraft crashed near Highway 351 a little before 4 p.m. Monday.

Two people were inside, but deputies say both are safe.

TRENDING: UF President Ben Sasse’s contract sent to Board of Governor’s for approval

Cross City Police say the plane was on the way to Cross City Airport when the plane experienced a possible engine failure.

Records show the plane is a Pipistrel Velis Club, owned by Mesa Airlines.

FAA officials took over the investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area

Latest News

Gainesville Police released new details about multiple shootings in Gainesville over the weekend
Gainesville Police released new details about multiple shootings in Gainesville over the weekend
Green Gaits held an equine health fundraiser
Green Gaits held an equine health fundraiser
Two people are safe after a plane crash in Cross City
Green Gaits held an equine health fundraiser