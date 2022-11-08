UF President Ben Sasse’s contract sent to Board of Governor’s for approval

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The proposed contract for Senator Ben Sasse has been published in the agenda for this week’s State Board of Governors meeting.

In it, Sasse would receive a base salary of $1,000,000 a year.

He would also get another $1,000,000 as a retention payment if he stays for five years.

Sasse would also get automatic 4% annual raises and 15% performance bonuses.

Concerning the other semi-finalists for the job, who have not been identified, the documents say “each of the 12 candidates participating in our process made clear that they would not continue in the process unless they were named as the sole finalist.”

The Governors will vote on the contract on Thursday.

The proposed contract can be viewed in the PDF below:

