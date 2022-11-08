UF women open season two under Kelly Rae Finley by beating Florida A&M, 83-55

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Much like the UF men’s team, the Gator women’s basketball squad will be relying a lot on contributions from transfers this season. Three of UF’s most notable additions shined in an 83-55 season-opening win over Florida A&M on Monday night at the O’Connell Center.

Transfers Leilani Correa (18 points), KK Deans (15) and Ra Shaya Kely (15) combined for 48 points in the victory, with Correa (previously at St. Johns) firing in three of Florida’s nine three-pointers in the game. Florida led 41-30 at halftime and held off a charge by the Rattlers to out-score the visitors 24-7 in the fourth quarter. Deans came to Florida from West Virginia, while Kyle played previously at Purdue.

The Gators shot just 36.4 percent from the field, but delivered on the defensie end, with 18 steals and 28 turnovers forced. Nina Rickards led the defensive effort with five steals. Jordyn Merritt added 15 points and 10 rebounds and was the only Gator to play 30 minutes.

Florida stays home to face UNC Asheville on Sunday at 2 p.m.

