UF women open season two under Kelly Rae Finley by beating Florida A&M, 83-55

Florida forces 28 turnovers to off-set cold shooting in victory
Balanced effort leads UF in opener
Balanced effort leads UF in opener(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Much like the UF men’s team, the Gator women’s basketball squad will be relying a lot on contributions from transfers this season. Three of UF’s most notable additions shined in an 83-55 season-opening win over Florida A&M on Monday night at the O’Connell Center.

Transfers Leilani Correa (18 points), KK Deans (15) and Ra Shaya Kely (15) combined for 48 points in the victory, with Correa (previously at St. Johns) firing in three of Florida’s nine three-pointers in the game. Florida led 41-30 at halftime and held off a charge by the Rattlers to out-score the visitors 24-7 in the fourth quarter. Deans came to Florida from West Virginia, while Kyle played previously at Purdue.

The Gators shot just 36.4 percent from the field, but delivered on the defensie end, with 18 steals and 28 turnovers forced. Nina Rickards led the defensive effort with five steals. Jordyn Merritt added 15 points and 10 rebounds and was the only Gator to play 30 minutes.

Florida stays home to face UNC Asheville on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

High School Play of the Week Poll
Play of the Week
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Florida baseball team.
Florida Baseball edges Stetson in fall Exhibition.
Union County faces Hawthorne.
18 North Central Florida football teams qualify for state playoffs