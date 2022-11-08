US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain

Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov....
Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Assailants shot dead an American aid worker in Baghdad on Monday in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, two police officials said.(Hadi Mizban | AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has identified an American aid worker who was fatally shot in the Iraqi capital as Stephen Edward Troell.

The identification came Tuesday, a day after the 45-year-old was killed in central Baghdad, a rare killing of a foreigner not seen in Iraq for years.

Troell was a Tennessee native living in Baghdad with his family and working in a language center and a non-governmental organization.

The circumstances surrounding Troell’s death and his activities in Iraq are shrouded in mystery. It’s not immediately clear why Troell was killed.

Iraq’s prime minister has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

A Christie's employee displays a pink diamond called 'Fortune Pink' during a preview at...
Auction of 18-carat pink diamond expected to raise up to $35 million
Ocala Fire Rescue crews save two people following a wreck on East Fort King Street
Two hurt during crash on Fort King Street in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue crews save two people following a wreck on East Fort King Street
Two Transported After Collision on East Fort King Street
FILE - Voters are seen lining up in this file photo. Final voting began Tuesday in the midterm...
15 intimidation incidents alleged during early voting in North Carolina
They say Sonoran Desert toads, also known as Colorado River toads, have glands that secrete a...
Please do not lick toxic toads, National Park Service warns