Bell high jumper Nicole Shepherd signs to compete at UNF

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) -Track and FIeld coaches are always uncertain whether an athlete will enjoy a field event. Bell High School senior Nicole Shepherd took to the high jump naturally--and she’ll take her talents to the Univeristy of North Florida next year.

Shepherd signed her national letter of intent with the Ospreys on Wednesday. She is the reigning state 1A champion in the high jump, achieving a mark of 5 feet, 5 inches at last year’s state meet. She also took eighth in the triple jump.

High jump involves a little bit maintenance, and it can be a pain to land on the bar on a missed attempt. That’s why Shepherd prefers the alternative.

“Honestly, I can’t even describe it,” said Shepherd. “It’s a feeling of flying in a way when you’re up there and you’re jumping. You’re just flying over the bar and it’s so calming in a way.”

Shepherd aims to repeat as state champion in the spring and has a goal of one day clearing six feet. She becomes one of the few Bell High School athletes ever to sign with a Division I athletic program.

