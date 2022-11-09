Board of Governors approves Sen. Ben Sasse to be UF’s next president

TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) - The state board overseeing the university system has approved the hiring of Republican Sen. Ben Sasse to be next president of the University of Florida.

The Board of Governors met in Tampa on Wednesday to approve the contract for Sasse negotiated by the UF Board of Trustees. The board approved the motion to hire him without opposition.

Sasse was approved by the Board of Trustees last week as students protested the decision. Opponents have raised concerns about the senator’s political beliefs. Concerns were also raised about the selection process in which online the sole finalist’s identity was shared with the public.

Sasse will replace current university president Kent Fuchs who is stepping down at the end of the year.

