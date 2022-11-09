Clemons wins the District 22 seat and is re-elected for a fourth term

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three-term incumbent state representative Chuck Clemons is set to have another term in office.

Clemons received 56% of the vote beating out Democratic candidate Brandon Peters. The newly made district 22 seat covers Levy, Gilchrist, and the western part of Alachua county.

“I’m honored that they have elected me three times to the Florida House of Representatives as a son of a chicken farmer with a sixth-grade education I believe the United States of America is the most wonderful land of opportunity,” said Clemons.

Clemons led throughout the race receiving more votes in Levy and Gilchrist counties, but Peters beat him out in Alachua County. Clemons was still able to win by thousands of votes.

He wanted to thank all the people that voted for and against him and said he’ll represent everyone in his district.

“The very first day I walked into the capital and that is with integrity and the same type of attitude that we serve everyone the ones that voted for you the ones that didn’t vote for you. You represent everyone in your district.”

Clemons added that he would like to fix issues with education, create more jobs and decrease the cost of home insurance.

The Peters campaign sent us a statement conceding to their loss.

“This has been a hard-fought campaign that wouldn’t have been possible without my wife, Stacey, and generous support from our grassroots donors, staff, and volunteers. I wish to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Clemons on his re-election. While I did not ultimately prevail after all the votes were tallied, spending time with members of our community throughout the District has been an incredible experience. Fighting against the toll roads was one of the many reasons I ran for this seat, and I will continue to work with community leaders in Levy County and elsewhere on this important issue.”

