Columbia County Report: referendum on sales tax to fund schools passes

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County voters approved a referendum that creates a half-cent sales tax.

The funds from the tax will contribute directly to Columbia County schools. Upgrades to buildings, technology and other needs within schools will be addressed.

The largest project the tax will fund is building two new public schools in the county.

“They are going to start working immediately on getting the bond, and that will start in January which will allow the bulk of the money to build the two new schools,” said the Co-Chair of Funding Our Future Dennielle Decker “I hope that within the next year we’re gonna see signifcant progress and things moving forward for not just the two new schools but Columbia County as a whole.”

The vote was incredibly tight and the referendum passed by just 203 votes. The vote tally among voters who voted on election day was separated by just one vote!

Decker explained why she thought the vote was so close.

“It’s not exactly a great time to try to get everybody to pay an increased tax no matter what the benefit is,” said Decker. “So I knew it would be close, I did not think it would be that close. I will not try and mislead you in any way I was nervous up until the wire.”

She said any hesitance about the tax was removed when she discussed it with people, but a lot of people were influenced by campaigning.

“Any person or any group that I had the opportunity or someone from the PAC had the opportunity to talk to and explain it, once they heard it they were like ‘this is a no brainer for our community.’ But there were so many people that despite our videos and all the things that we tried to do they just didn’t get the message.”

The vote will be finalized Thursday and is not expected to change.

TRENDING: Columbia County Sherriff apologizes to blind veteran after arrest, suspends deputies

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.