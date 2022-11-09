Dixie County Sheriff’s Office develops ‘persons of interest’ in Demiah Appling disappearance

Deputies ask any residents in the area to check their surveillance and game cameras for the evening of Oct. 16
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - After being missing for more than three weeks, the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office has developed “persons of interest” in the disappearance of Demiah Appling.

Sheriff’s office officials say Demiah was last seen on Oct. 16 around 9:30 p.m. in the neighborhood of Suwannee Gardens where she got into a vehicle.

RELATED: Dixie County Sheriff’s Office expands search for missing Demiah Appling

The surrounding area, known as Old Town Hammock, is considered an area of interest by investigators.

Deputies ask any residents in the area to check their surveillance and game cameras for the evening of Oct. 16. Anyone with information is asked to call (877) 464-6982.

The grandmother of a missing Dixie County teenager is hoping for her safe return.

