Ed Book defeats James Ingle in mid-term election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ed Book is the new City Commissioner for district seat 2.

Book was competing against electrician James Ingle replacing Harvey ward.

RELATED: James Ingle and Ed Book prepare to faceoff for spot on the City Commission

Book won 51.19% while Ingle won 48.81% percent, Book took home the win by leading with 335 votes.

The long-time law enforcement officer says he wants to bring back civility, create safer roads, and combat gun violence.

“I was elected by a very small margin what that means is that there are many many voters who supported my opponent well which means I should really listen to those voters,” said Book. “So I’m elected from one district but I represent all city voters and I certainly represent voters whether they chose another good candidate or myself.”

Book says he will continue to serve as Santa Fe College police chief while serving as commissioner.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.