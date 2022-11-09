Ed Book defeats James Ingle in mid-term election

Ed Book is the new City Commissioner for district seat 2.
Ed Book is the new City Commissioner for district seat 2.
By Alexus Goings
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ed Book is the new City Commissioner for district seat 2.

Book was competing against electrician James Ingle replacing Harvey ward.

Book won 51.19% while Ingle won 48.81% percent, Book took home the win by leading with 335 votes.

The long-time law enforcement officer says he wants to bring back civility, create safer roads, and combat gun violence.

“I was elected by a very small margin what that means is that there are many many voters who supported my opponent well which means I should really listen to those voters,” said Book. “So I’m elected from one district but I represent all city voters and I certainly represent voters whether they chose another good candidate or myself.”

Book says he will continue to serve as Santa Fe College police chief while serving as commissioner.

