Gainesville man arrested for soliciting child porn on social media

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A cyber tip to the Gainesville Police Department led to the arrest of a man found with numerous child sexual abuse images.

Officers say on Tuesday, they searched the home of Thomas Andrews, 63, at 1211 NW 31st Avenue after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated a social media user was soliciting child sexual abuse material.

When officers contacted Andrews, he said he doesn’t look at “kiddie porn.” However, investigators found a number of child porn images on his electronic devices.

Andrews was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography and 1 count of solicitation of child exploitation material.

