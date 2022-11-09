Gainesville man arrested for soliciting child porn on social media

Thomas Andrews, 63, Alachua County Jail photo
Thomas Andrews, 63, Alachua County Jail photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A cyber tip to the Gainesville Police Department led to the arrest of a man found with numerous child sexual abuse images.

Officers say on Tuesday, they searched the home of Thomas Andrews, 63, at 1211 NW 31st Avenue after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated a social media user was soliciting child sexual abuse material.

TRENDING: Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

When officers contacted Andrews, he said he doesn’t look at “kiddie porn.” However, investigators found a number of child porn images on his electronic devices.

Andrews was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography and 1 count of solicitation of child exploitation material.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Sen. Ben Sasse speaks before University of Florida Board of Trustees as they vote approve his...
Board of Governors approves Sen. Ben Sasse to be UF’s next president
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The funds from the tax will help fund two new schools in the county
Columbia County Report: referendum on sales tax to fund schools passes
Latest forecast on Tropical Storm Nicole