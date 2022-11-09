Harvey Ward defeats Ed Bielarski to become Gainesville’s next mayor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents will soon have a new mayor and he’s no stranger to the city.

What started as a race with nine candidates made it down to one. Harvey Ward won the race with 58% of the vote and celebrated the big win at Heartwood Soundstage.

“I said from the beginning, way back in February, that what I wanted to do was run a campaign and I could be proud of and we’ve done that,” said Ward.

He said he’s grateful for all the support he’s received.

“Thank you number one and I will do my best to make you glad you voted for me into the folks who didn’t vote for me I’m going to try to continue earn

Your support every day. We have a lot to do,” he said.

Ed Bielarski finished the race behind ward with 42% of the vote.

“I did what I thought was right I ran based on principles that are near and dear to me when I was the GRU general manager,” said Bielarski.

He said he feels his experience working for GRU elevated the conversations in this race.

Bielarski said he wishes the best for Ward and the new members of the Gainesville City Commission.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.