Hunter Peeler is filling the district 5 school board seat

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hunter Peeler is filling the Columbia County school board district 5 seat. He said he feels ecstatic about filling the seat.

Peeler said he’s already thinking about the agenda items he wants to tackle. He will be taking the seat of Stephanie Johns who stepped down.

Election Day is here! 🗳 I will be following the Columbia County school board race today. #columbiacounty #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/5Dv6pPvhSt — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) November 8, 2022

“I’m ready to look at the budget. I’m ready to go line-by-line and make sure we cut wasteful spending and put more money in our employees pockets.,” said Peeler.

The half cent sales tax was passed in the county. Peeler said he will discuss the referendum with the committee.

“I’m ready to be able to sit down with the other board members and the superintendent and the committee to make sure that we work with this and make sure the money is spent like it’s projected to do so and make sure that we have these new schools built,” stated Peeler.

Peeler tracked the results in the Columbia County Supervisor of Elections office. He celebrated his victory along with friends, family and supporters.

