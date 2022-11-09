Incumbent Congresswoman Cammack cruises to CD 3 win

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack is now a two-term congresswoman after an easy election day win.

Congresswoman Cammack beat challenger Danielle Hawk with over 60% of the vote. The Associated Press called the race in favor of the incumbent around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday Night.

The congresswoman nearly had a clean sweep of all 12 counties, winning in 11 of them. Hawk’s only win was in Alachua County. In four other counties, Hawk was unable to tally over a thousand votes.

Cammack pointed to the common issues she shared with her constituents as a reason for her big win.

“The kitchen table issues, they’re really concerned about the economy, the price of gas. They’re looking at ways to cut back and some of those on fixed incomes, there’s nowhere to cut back,” said the congresswoman.

Cammack will now be North Central Florida’s voice in the U.S. House of Representatives for another two years.

