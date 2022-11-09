Marihelen Wheeler wins District 2 as Democrats sweep Alachua County Commission

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marihelen Wheeler is returning to the Alachua County Commission.

She defeated republican challenger Ed Braddy with 58 percent of the vote.

“I’m feeling great that this night has come and we are at the end of this campaign,” said Wheeler. “It’s been tumultuous, it’s been a scramble and it’s a relief actually to have it done.”

Wheeler fought off a lawsuit accusing her of not living in her district on her way to re-election.

She said it was a great night for Democrats in Alachua County.

“I think the democrats have come out in force and are trying to make their voices heard and are doing so in a magnificent way,” said Wheeler.

With Wheeler’s victory alongside Ken Cornell and Mary Alford, democrats now have full control over the Alachua County Commission again.

Wheeler told me that despite the move to single-member districts, it does not overshadow a great night for democrats in the county.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.