Marion County officials prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is set to make landfall tonight as a hurricane and Marion County officials are bracing for the storms impacts on the area.

As Tropical Storm Nicole gets set to make landfall, Marion County leaders met Wednesday morning to determine if the county’s emergency activation level needed to be raised.

“If the storm continues on the center line of the cone, we will continue to plan on opening tomorrow if there’s a shift we will act accordingly...”, said Guy Minter, Marion County Attorney,

Marion County officials requested Governor DeSantis add the county to the state’s emergency declaration list.

Zach Moore, Public Information Officer with Marion County said, “right now our division of emergency management is at a level 2 activation, which is a partial activation, we are currently monitoring the advances of Tropical Storm Nicole.”

An official state of emergency declaration allows Marion County greater expense reimbursement from the storm.

“One of the things that benefits us by doing a local state of emergency, is they declare us for cat “p” reimbursement of 75%”, said a Marion County Commission speaker.

Agencies related to storm relief will have greater staffing including the (Marion County) Office of Emergency Management. Now the waiting game begins, for Nicole to pass.

