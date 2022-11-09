Mary Alford wins the D1 Alachua County Commission seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mary Alford beat incumbent Raemi Eagle-Glenn with about 59 percent of the vote.

With Alford coming out victorious the Alachua County Commission board will go back to being completely democrat dominated.

Alford resigned from the seat earlier this year after it was discovered she of living outside the district.

She says she had always planned on running again and used this year to get her living situation settled and buy a house in archer.

Although it was a hard year she said, this has given her a strong focus heading into office.

“Well since I spent a good part of this year looking for a place that I could afford to live it really gave me a lot of empathy for a lot of people that are in much worse situations than I am. So affordable housing and housing, in general, will be the first thing that I work on” said Mary Alford.

Alford celebrated at Heartwood Soundstage with other democratic candidates.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.